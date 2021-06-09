Foster ‘Buzz’ Woodrow Strawderman
Foster “Buzz” Woodrow Strawderman, 77, of Broadway, Va., died June 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 16, 1944, in West Virginia to the late Joseph Daniel and Hailey Mable Crider Strawderman.
Buzz was a heavy equipment mechanic for Rockingham County Landfill. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being in the mountains.
On Dec. 24, 1994, he married the former Betty Arlene Dove, who preceded him in death Feb. 7, 2007.
Surviving are one son, Charles Strawderman; two daughters, Penni Strawderman and Lisa Charlton; one brother, Norman R. Strawderman; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty, Claire and Mattie; and two brothers, Richard “Dick” and Kirby.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 10 a.m. Friday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be in the Ritchie Family cemetery in Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home. There will be no viewing until the visitation.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
