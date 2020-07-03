Frances A. “Blondie” Austin, 82, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home with family and friends by her side. She was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Manassas, Va., and was the daughter of the late Everette and Ida Pettington.
Frances was a devoted member of the Shenandoah Assembly of God and loved her church family. She was an inspector for Blue Bell in Shenandoah for 25 years. Frances was a homemaker and loving grandmother. She loved working with flowers in her yard and her four-legged fur babies; Scooter, Susie and Ellie Mae.
On Oct. 25, 1955, she married James W. Austin “Bill” and enjoyed 65 years of marriage with him.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Larry Austin and wife, Gloria, and Gary Austin; grandchildren, Scott Austin and wife, Rhonda, of Ruckersville, Chad Austin and wife, Amber, of Stanley, and Derrick Austin and wife, Julie, of College Station, Texas; great-grandchildren, Graham Austin, Garrett Austin, Gavin Austin, Hayleigh Austin, Karleigh Austin, Chayse Austin and Nataleigh Austin; sister-in-law, Phyllis Vaughan and husband, Eddie; special friends, Phyllis Campbell and Susie Stepp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Shenandoah Assembly of God Outdoor Pavilion at 311 Comertown Road in Shenandoah with Pastors Carter Dean and Stephen Creech officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Lebanon Church Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Friends may call anytime from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Shenandoah Assembly of God Church at 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, or at any other time at “Blondie’s” home in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church Building Fund, Shenandoah Assembly of God, 712 Maryland Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849 or Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Dept., 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
