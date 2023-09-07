Frances Amiss Menefee, 82, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2023, in Luray, Va.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, COL (U.S. Army-retired) William "Bill" Menefee; daughters, Mary Menefee and Alice Paolone (Louis); nephew, Fred Clater (Irene); and many friends and acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Moore.
Frances was born in Luray on Sept. 26, 1940, to the late Dr. Frederick Thomas Amiss and Ruth Ann Broyles Amiss.
She graduated as valedictorian from Luray High School in 1958 and earned a biology degree from Madison College (James Madison University) in 1962.
On June 23, 1962, she married CPT Bill Menefee and served with him overseas and stateside and supported military units and their families in many capacities.
Upon Bill’s retirement in 1984, the family returned home to Luray, where Frances immediately became involved in the community. She was a member of the DAR, UDC, and Christ Episcopal Church, and most importantly, she led the effort to restore the historic Green Hill Cemetery. She exhibited an incredible sense of creativity, and loved working in her garden, playing cards with friends and family, and reading. She faced life with a dry wit and humor and a beautiful smile. Frances served her family and community so well.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the many people who supported her, specifically during this past year.
The service will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Luray with a reception to follow at the Menefee home (10 Jamison Road in Luray). Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 15, from 5-7 p.m. in the Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Green Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 303, Luray, VA 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.