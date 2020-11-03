Frances Adair Edmonson
Frances Adair Edmonson, 95, passed away Oct. 27, 2020, at her home in Harrisonburg, Va.
Mrs. Edmonson was born June 12, 1925, in Ceres, Va. She was the daughter of the late Bennett F. and Gay H. Adair of Richmond, Va. Mrs. Edmonson grew up in Pulaski, Va., and Richmond, Va., graduated from Mary Washington College in 1946 and taught home economics until her marriage.
She was married June 2, 1951, to William H. Edmonson Jr., who preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2003. They were married 52 years. Also preceding her in death were her son, John P. Edmonson; her sister, Elizabeth A. Fairly; and her brother, Bennett F. Adair Jr.
Mrs. Edmonson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her attention to detail made every visit and event special. Her love for her country was evident as she spent 20 years traveling alongside her husband, a Major in the United States Air Force, including military bases in Panama and Okinawa. She developed a life-long passion for providing opportunities for those with special needs after the birth of their youngest son, John. She and her husband settled in Harrisonburg, Va., after his retirement in 1971, where Mrs. Edmonson volunteered with the ARC of Harrisonburg and Area 4 Special Olympics. She was instrumental in founding The Op Shop, which was recently renamed the Simon-Edmonson Center in her honor. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Edmonson had a wonderful life.
She is survived by her sons, William F. Edmonson of Middletown, Va., and Robert A. Edmonson and his wife, Machelle, of Milpitas, Calif.; four grandchildren, Marcie G. Stern and husband, Chuck, of Stephens City, Va., Kara E. Strosnider and husband, Matt, of Strasburg, Va., Michael R. Edmonson and fiancée, Kathy, of Fremont, Calif., and Adrienne Edmonson of Des Moines, Iowa; and two nephews, Keith Fairly and his family of Center Cross, Va., and Ronald Edmonson of Murphysboro, Ill. She is also remembered with love by her former daughter-in-law, Teresa Edmonson of Stephens City, Va., who remained a dear friend.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Burial services will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor John Lock will officiate.
Because of her dedication to those with special needs, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Industries (801 Friendship Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802), ARC of Harrisonburg/Rockingham, Op-Shop and The Simon-Edmonson Center (620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802), Special Olympics Area 4 (21 Southgate Court, Suite 10, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) and Pleasant View Inc. (P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815).
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
