Frances Lam Bolton, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center, with her daughters by her side.
Ms. Bolton was born July 28, 1940, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Henry William and Nannie Dean Lam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Virgil Lam, Roger Lam, and James Lam and wife, Doris; sisters, Nyoka Eppard and Alwinnia “Winnie” Deane; brother-in-law Dale Turner and sister-in-law Norma Lam; she also had a still-born baby boy.
Frances was employed with Dunham-Bush for 37 years, where she worked in cost-accounting and payroll. As Dunham-Bush closed down, she moved on to Cerro Fabricated Products for several years. She finally retired in 2019 from Rockingham County, where she worked part-time in the Commissioner of Revenue’s office. She was a worker by nature and would have worked until her dying day if her health had allowed it. She was a long-time member of West Side Baptist Church, where she served on various committees through the years. She enjoyed her friends in the Pathfinders Sunday School Class. Frances was a dedicated mother with a generous heart; she always put others first. She valued education, famously saying “learn all you can learn”. She enjoyed spending time with family, annual vacations to Myrtle Beach, and eating out.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Hollifield and husband, Rodney, and Amanda Stover and husband, Jeff; brothers, William Lam and Johnnie Lam and wife, Wanda; sister, Rosa Turner, who helped care for her in the final months; sister-in-law, Geneva “Glenna” Lam; brothers-in-law, Alton Eppard and Norris Deane; grandchildren, Brady, Reagan and Nicholas Hollifield and Ian and Riley Stover; best friend, Linda Nesselrodt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her cat, Mollie.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Troy Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.