Frances Elaine ‘Lanee’ Long Wimer
Frances Elaine “Lanee” Long Wimer, 63, of Hinton (formerly of Briery Branch), passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on April 30, 1956, and was a daughter of the late Orey and Salome (Hess) Long.
Lanee graduated from Turner Ashby High School, Class of 1974. She had worked at Marvel and Brockway.
She is survived by two daughters, Kitra Coffman and Doug Worley of Hinton and Krista Wimer and Ken Strother of Bridgewater; four sisters, Carolyn Thacker and husband, Richard, of Bridgewater, Judy Eckard and husband, Ted, of South Fork, W.Va., Penny Long of Bridgewater and Kay Fishel and husband, Gary, of Mount Solon; and her brother, Allen Long of Weyers Cave. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Rachel Coffman, Allee Coffman, Rawley Clem and Gunner Wimer; two great-grandchildren, Breelyn Clem and Mason Clem; and special friend, Timothy “T.J.” Warner and Lee Coffman.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, John Kelly Coffman, and brother, Roger Long.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. David Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
