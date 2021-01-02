Frances Elizabeth Kiracofe Smith, 93, a resident of Harrisonburg, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
She was born on July 7, 1927, in Augusta County, and was a daughter of Roy Lester and Ruth Cupp Kiracofe. She attended school in Rockingham County. At the age of 16, she began employment at the original Silk Milk and continued working there under various name changes until she retired at the age of 65. She was a member of Greenmount Church of the Brethren.
At 19, Frances married Ulis Leon Smith, who preceded her in death in 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy Lester Jr., Paul, Aubrey, Edward, Gerald, and Donald, and a son, Richard Smith.
Frances is survived by a sister, Carolyn Fifer (Garland); children, Gary Smith (Debbie) of Linville, Sharon Smith (Harold) of Rockingham, Donna Pettit (Wayne) of Bridgewater, and Christine Minnick (Frank) of Broadway; grandchildren, Cherie Smith McDonald (Michael), Brian Smith, Misty Miller (Larry), Chad Pettit (Shana), Jeremy Pettit (Elizabeth), Whitney Minnick, and Bryant Minnick; great-grandchildren, Rachel McDonald Arenas, Sarah McDonald, Damon Miller, Dylan Miller, Hunter Smith, Tanner Smith, Tyler Pettit, Brandon Ray Pettit, Conner Pettit, Kinsey Pettit, and Catherine Smith; great-great granddaughter, Kylee Rae Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
Frances’ home for the last four years was Crestwood at VMRC. She felt very blessed to call the Redbud Unit her "home" and loved her caregivers there. The family sincerely thanks them for their “TLC” and for going above and beyond in her final days with COVID-19.
Friends and family may visit McMullen Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to sign the register book. The casket will remain closed.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Scott Harris officiating. The family asks that those in attendance please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenmount Church of the Brethren, 4881 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.