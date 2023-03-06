Frances Elizabeth (Sprinkle) Miller
Frances Elizabeth (Sprinkle) Miller, 98, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Feb. 4, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Gertrude (Showalter) Sprinkle.
She was a member of the Providence Baptist Church in Harrisonburg.
Frances was united in marriage to Raymond L. Miller, who preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1994.
Frances is survived by a daughter, Patsy Fifer and husband, Ray, of Bridgewater; sons, Billy Miller and wife, Virginia, of Bridgewater and Carl Miller of Mount Crawford; a sister, Betty Roadcap of Staunton; four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jason Miller, Crystal Miller Pugh and husband, John, and April Fifer Soltis and husband, Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Sage Miller, Alaysia Pugh, and Kailah Grace Soltis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Lloyd Sprinkle.
A graveside service celebrating Frances’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Andy Rice officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
