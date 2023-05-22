Frances Etter Sweet Pratt, 77, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at her home. She was born April 12, 1946, and was a daughter of the late Addie and Estelle (Lamb) Sweet.
Frances had worked at Kroger, Walmart and Sharp Shopper. She loved going to Myrtle Beach. In her younger days, she cared for numerous children in her home and had a special place for her dog, Pepper and cat, Boots.
Frances was united in marriage on Sept. 27, 1997, to Joey Pratt, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Jeffrey Nicely and husband, Craig Maura, of Downingtown, Pa., and Theresa Nicely of Elizabeth City, N.C.; her sister, Mary Horne of Fincastle; five grandchildren, Luke Lyons, Grace Lyons, Adriana Nicely, Colby Nicely and Michaela Nicely; a great-grandson, Macario Nicely; three step-grandchildren, Caroline Maura, Elizabeth Maura and Jeffrey Maura and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Sweet.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Services and burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
