Frances Evelyn Branner, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in the Bridgewater Retirement Community on Feb. 2, 2020. Born in Broadway on Sept. 3, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. Holsinger and Sally Elizabeth Fulk Holsinger. Frances was raised in Broadway and graduated with the class of ’38 from Broadway High School. On Sept. 6, 1939, she married Lester Wythe Branner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1988. They raised their two children in Northern Virginia, where they were members of the Oakton Church of the Brethren.
She loved cooking and baking for family and friends, creating many recipes of her own. She also perfected many recipes her mother introduced, including her family’s favorite Bean and Bump soup. This love of cooking led her to a 27-year career working for Fairfax County Schools in the cafeterias, later becoming head dietician for the school system. She earned two degrees at the age of 59 and completed her career as the dietician for the Bridgewater Home in the 1980s after she and Lester moved back to the Valley to be closer to her mother.
Frances was an avid bowler rolling duckpin with Lester for many years, later switching to 10 pin and playing into her 90s. She also spent hours on end knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Frances and Lester volunteered much of their time to local retirement homes, driving residents on local trips and also delivering for the Meals on Wheels program. They rejoined the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren where they had been married. Frances loved to travel. She and Lester drove their RV all over the country, including an extended journey to Alaska. Together they proudly visited all 50 states. Later in life, Frances continued to travel with friends and family via bus tours and cruises.
In addition to her husband, Frances was also preceded in death by brother, Howard Lee Holsinger, and son, Jon Ivan Branner. She is survived by daughter, Faye Ellen Branner Palmer; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Farrell Branner; grandchildren, Bonnie Branner, Dennis Branner, Kenny Palmer and Heather Palmer; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her loving pet cat, Miss Kitty.
Visitation will be held at the Lantz Chapel of the Bridgewater Home on Feb. 6, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren at 2 p.m. Due to Frances’ 30-year fight with macular degeneration, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Research to Prevent Blindness at RPGUSA.org or 360 Lexington Ave., 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10017.
