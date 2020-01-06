Frances Louise Mitchell Shirkey Bowman, 84, of Timberville, died Jan. 3, 2020, at Accordius Health, formerly known as Avante at Harrisonburg.
She was born July 18, 1935, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Careta Stoutamyer Mitchell.
She worked for a number of years at Rockingham Poultry before retiring. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Lester Shirkey and Don Bowman.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Crawford and husband, Fred, of Scherr, W.Va., Kenneth Shirkey and friend, June Cooper, of Rockingham and Pam Fulk and husband, Jim, of Rockingham; grandchildren, Scotty, Christine, Chuck, Jason, Amy and Aryn; eight great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Dennis Coakley.
In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by sisters, Ada Dewpew, Mary Richmond and Jessie Redman.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
