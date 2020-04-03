Frances Louise Zirkle, 94, of Quicksburg, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
She was born March 13, 1926 in Shenandoah County, daughter of the late Braxton and Lula Tusing Biller.
She was married April 20, 1946, to Forrest H. Zirkle, who preceded her in death Aug. 19, 1990.
Mrs. Zirkle is survived by a brother, Bobby Biller of Mount Jackson.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Elwood Biller, Cecil Biller, Melvin Biller and Charles Biller.
Private graveside services will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
