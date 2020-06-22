Frances Maxine Hines, 88, of Mount Jackson, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1931, in Edinburg, daughter of the late Lloyd and Nellie Wilkins Pence.
She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Mount Jackson. She enjoyed being a member of the Mount Jackson Women's Bowing League. She had been employed at Blue Bell Inc. in Mount Jackson for 30 years, was in housekeeping at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for a number of years, Tuttle and Spice and Mount Jackson Pharmacy a number of years.
She enjoyed organizing bus trips to Nashville, Wheeling, W.Va., and Allenberry Dinner Theater in Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death Oct. 21, 2007, by her husband, Raymond Lee Hines.
She is survived by a son, Jimmy Hines of Mount Jackson; a stepson, Jerry Hines of Mount Jackson; and a stepdaughter, Judy Sanders of California.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the Mount Jackson Cemetery with the Rev. Matthew A. Diehl officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dan Bowman, Bill Ryan, Charles Frye, Gary Ward, John Wymer and Carroll Estep.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
