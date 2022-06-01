Frances Mae Shifflett, 86, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home.
Frances was born in Virginia on Aug. 7, 1935, a daughter of the late Russell and Edna (Hawkins) Dofflemyer.
She was united in marriage to James Melhorn Shifflett on Sept. 26, 1953, who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2017.
Frances was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church in Port Republic and retired from Rocco.
Frances is survived by a daughter, Lorie Cayton and husband, Ricky, of Penn Laird; son, James Shifflett and wife, Brenda, of McGaheysville; two sisters, Cloradell Watts of Chandler, Ariz., and Dorothy Morris of Port Republic; seven grandchildren, Carey Knicely, Genni Shifflett, Anthony Shifflett, Tiffany Fulton, Matthew Flesher, Mikey Flesher, and McKenzie Flesher; seven great-grandchildren, Cody Breeden, Cole Hammer, Kasey Hammer, MacKenzie Shifflett, Grayson Shifflett, Palin Shifflett and Rodney Knicely; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "JR" Russell Dofflemyer Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Dan Macgill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, 7120 Orebank Road, Port Republic, VA 24471.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
