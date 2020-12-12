Frances Marie Hilliard, 89, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living.
She was born on June 12, 1931, in Luray, and was a daughter of the late James Darnell Sr. and Solena Burner Darnell.
Frances graduated from Luray High School Class of 1949 and worked as a seamstress at Wrangler for 47 years. She attended the Church of the Valley, where she sang in the choir and helped with the Ladies Fellowship, Meals on Wheels and Bible school.
On Aug. 13, 1958, she married Williard M. "Biggie" Hilliard, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Price and husband, Charles D. "Chad" Price, of Shenandoah; a sister, Dorothy May Young of Shenandoah, and a grandson, Charles H. "Chase" Price of Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" Darnell Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Church of the Valley in Shenandoah, Va., by the Rev. Alfred C. Comer Jr. and Pastor Jim Bebber. Burial will be in the Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley. People may pay their respects at the The Bradley Funeral Home on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Valley Ministry or the Ladies Fellowship. Donations in her memory may also me made to her grandson, Chase, the light of her life, to help benefit his education at Bridgewater College.
Arrangements are entrusted to The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
