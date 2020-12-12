Frances Mullen Long died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in New Market, Va. She was born on Oct. 3, 1925 in Lovettesville, Va. to Howard Christian Mullen and Gladys Carey Mullen. She grew up in the Neersville section of western Loudoun County. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Va. and attended Madison College, where she met the love of her life, Clarence William (Jim) Long. They were married on June 17, 1944. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2017, after 73 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, Clarence William (Billy) Long, Jr. and Stephen Mullen Long. She is survived by her sons, Allan C. Long (Nancy) and Larry F. Long (Carolyn) and her daughters-in-law, Sandra P. Long and Sadonna M. Long, and her sister, Janet Maxwell of Leesburg, Va.
She is survived by her 12 grandchildren, Carissa Long Johns, William Brent Long, Allan Christian Long, Jr. (Alexis), Carey Harrison Long Evans (Donald), Matthew Bruce Long, Adam French Long (Lisa), Emma Alexes Long Garber (Brooks) Taylor Francis Long, Stephen Mullen Long, Jr. (Megan), Charles Olinger Long (Anna), Andrew Nicholas Long (Katie) and Jeremy S. Orebaugh. She is survived by 20 great-grandchildren, Paige M. Johns, Anna K. Johns, Ryan S. Johns, Nichalas C. Johns, Robert N. Long, William A. Long, Nathan A. Evans, Henry J. Evans, Garrett M. Evans, Frances R. Long, Brooks K. Garber, Pierson G. Garber, Isabel Long, Elizabeth Long, Atticus G. Long, Oakley M. Long, Declan C. Long, Abraham T. Long, Abigail M. Long, and Otto D. Long. She is survived by one great-great-grandchild, Sophia K. Johns.
She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Noah French Long.
She is also survived by brothers-in-law, Harry E. Long (Virginia), and Wayne L. Long, and sister-in-law, Nellie L. Long.
She was the oldest member of her family of five daughters (Kathryn A. Legard, Malinda M. Runion, Shirley M. McKimmey, and Janet M. Maxwell), and two sons (Howard Christian Mullen, Jr. and Thomas P Mullen).
Fran was an avid golfer and a world traveler. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church where she had been very active in her earlier years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers who treated her so well especially at VMRC and Shenandoah Place in her last years and days.
Those who wish may contribute to Reformation Lutheran Church Crisis Fund in her name at PO Box 896, New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
