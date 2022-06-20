Frances “Nancy” Marie Orye Thomas, 80, of Shenandoah, Va., passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Nancy was born Nov. 4, 1941, in Shenandoah and was the daughter of the late Paul Bernard and Nellie Marie McAlister Orye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Faye Orye Thomas and daughter, Vicki Hensley.
Nancy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Shenandoah. She worked in the hospitality and food services industry for most of her life. This included the Shenandoah Moose Lodge, Shenandoah Motel Restaurant and was also previously employed at Luray Textile.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Williams (Danny), Susan McInerney, who was also her special caregiver, Teresa Hensley (Ricky) and James Hensley (June); grandchildren, Chloe Williams, Cassey Evick (Ben), Hannah Thomas, Adaira McInerney (Ben), Eric, Ashley, Jamey (Amy) and Jennifer Hensley, and Joy (Randy) Williams and Heather Hinson (Franklin); great-grandchildren, Gaige Roach, Colt Evick, Megan, Aaron, Michael, Wyatt, Kirsten, Mallory, Dylan and Kayden Hensley, Corrine Mowery, Brenlee, Baylee and Bradlee Williams as well as great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Charlotte Morris.
Her joys were cooking and preparing meals made with LOVE for her children, their children, their friends, her friends, neighbors and anyone else who happened to stop by. Her positive attitude and LOVE for life made her a role model to pattern your life after. She always opened her home and heart to family and friends. Granny loved her Lord and Savior unconditionally and was a true example of being a Child of God reminding ALL to “Give It To The Lord.”
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Christ United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stephen Creech and Pastor James Kite officiating. Interment will follow at Fields United Methodist Church Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends and family may visit the home at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ UMC, 501 Senior Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
