Frances Ruthene Puffenbarger Warble, 80, of Dayton, VA passed away on March 3, 2022 at her home in Dayton.
Frances was born in Sugar Grove, West Virginia on September 24, 1941 and was the daughter of the late William Puffenbarger and Cleda Varner Puffenbarger. Frances was also preceded by her husband Harold J. Warble, a son, Michael Anthony Warble, a grandson Ethan Geoffrey Warble and two sisters, Ella Jane Puffenbarger Heishman and Jean Adamson.
Frances graduated from Turner Ashby High School on June 6, 1960 then worked in the public early in her life but spent the majority of her life making a home for her husband and children and was an expert and prolific gardener. She not only fed her immediate family from her garden but very many friends and extended family.
She is survived by three children, Ron Warble and his spouse Kathy, Charmaine Fulk and her husband Dan and Darren Warble and his spouse Rhonda. She is also survived by two brothers, Olin and Galen Puffenbarger and a sister Betty Metheny. Frances was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Frances was a long time (charter) member of Acorn Christian Church (formerly Valley Church of Christ) and was active in teaching children, and nearly every other job that could be done. She had a servant’s heart and now serves her Master face to face.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home church of Acorn Christian Church. The time of the memorial will be 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Acorn Christian Church Missionary Fund in memory and honor of Frances Warble.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
