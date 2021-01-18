Frances Taylor Armentrout, 87, a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Janet Sorrells Taylor.
Frances was a homemaker and a member of the Bridgewater Baptist Church.
On Aug. 15, 1953, she married Leon Thurston Armentrout; he preceded her in death on June 6, 2020.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Jordan and husband, Ervin, of Hinton and Barbara Hoover of Dayton; one son, David Armentrout and wife, Mary Lou, of Dayton; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, one brother, Eugene Taylor, and one sister, Ruby Marie Heckman, preceded her in death.
Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Roger Austin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
You may visit www.lindseyharrisonburg.com to leave condolences for the family.
