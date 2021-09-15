Frances Turner Ringgold, 91, a lifelong resident of Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was born June 14, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Calvin and Ressie Roadcap Turner.
Frances was a member of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ringgold, on May 8, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Mitchell and husband, Charles, of Broadway; a granddaughter, Michele Gibson and husband, Jon, of Timberville; and two stepsons, Wesley Ringgold and wife, Rose, of Harrisonburg and James Ringgold and wife, Brenda, of Staunton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Willard “Spark” Turner, Leonard Turner and Jim Turner; a stepdaughter, Norma Nelson; and two stepsons, Kenneth and Robert Ringgold.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A private graveside will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to VMRC Foundation, c/o Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
