Frances Anne Thompson, 46, of Hixson, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her residence.
Frances was born in Harrisonburg, Va. She graduated from Hixson High School in 1992 and attended Chattanooga State for Cosmetology. She was employed at Super Cuts and Great Clips, where she cut hair and also worked at Old Folks and North River Pub as bartender.
Her favorite place was the beach, especially Tybee Island. She was a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers and loved being around her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cierra Nichole Walker; her grandson, Kai Brandt Walker; her brother, George Walter Gochenour Jr.; and her parents, George and Jane Gochenour.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Thompson; sister, Gwendolyn Parrott; niece, Mackinzie Parrott; and her grandmother, Margaret Oden.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Honorable Clarence Shattuck officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to McKamey Animal Center.
Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379. (423) 843-2525.
