Frances Ella Whissen Funk, 105, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Harman House at VMRC.
Ms. Funk was born Feb. 18, 1916, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles Abraham and Lecia Tutwiler Whissen.
After graduating from Mt. Clinton High School in 1935, she married Joseph D. Funk, who preceded her in death in June 2009.
She was a homemaker most of her life. For a short period of time she worked at Joseph Neys in Harrisonburg and spent eight years in the cafeteria of Singers Glen Elementary School. She was a devoted member of Singers Glen Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School class and served on a number of committees throughout her 82 years of membership. She loved her family and loved being in the middle of all of her big family gatherings. She served the Lord all her life and constantly prayed for family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Shelby Jean Funk Burruss and husband, W.T., of Linville; grandchildren, Diana Burruss Cartwright and husband, Howard, of Virginia Beach, Sherry Burruss Cline and husband, Paul, of Harrisonburg, William Terrell Burruss III and wife, Theresa, of Fairfax and Joseph Funk Burruss of Linville; great-grandchildren, Curtis Cartwright, Ryan Sayre, Britain Madgett, Alexandra Daniel, Benjamin, Christian, Katie, Tyler, Zeke, and Sydney Burruss and Julie and Jackson Cline; six great-great-grandchildren, Beau, Burns, Ella, MaKonnen, Noa and Dawson; sister, Margaret Lee Whissen Dingledine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Whissen.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a graveside service Saturday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at Singers Glen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Singers Glen Baptist Church, PO Box 37, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
