Frances Will Crider, 104, of Fulks Run, VA passed away October 13, 2022 at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
She was born May 29, 1918 at Cootes Store, to the late Eugene Preston and Anna Rebecca Orebaugh Will.
Frances was a relief postmaster at Fulks Run Post Office. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Timberville.
On December 31, 1948 she married Loy Herbert Crider, who preceded her in death May 22, 1986.
Surviving is one daughter, Alison Pickeral and husband Bob of Waldorf, MD; one daughter-in-law, Loretta Crider of Harrisonburg; three granddaughters, Danita Kreeger and husband Brian of Dayton, Connie Senger and husband Mark of Bridgewater, Robbi Evans and husband Mike of Chapel Hill, NC; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
One son, Douglas Crider; one sister, Ruby Virginia Will; and two brothers, Stanley Will and Warren Will preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at St. Luke’s U.C.C. Cemetery near Timberville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
