Francis A. Hodges, 87, of Fredericksburg, went home to be with Jesus, our Lord and Savior, on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Mary Washington Hospital.
He was born in Williamsburg, W.Va. on April 9, 1933, to William and Dollie Hodges.
Survivors include his son, Wayne C. Hodges of Manassas; daughter, Debra H. Strong of Fredericksburg; granddaughter, Lisa Gardner of Reston; grandson, Brian Strong of Fredericksburg, and sister, Nancy Bennett of North Carolina, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joyce H. Hodges, in 2014. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter Hodges and Calvin Hodges, and sisters, Geneva Craun, Alice Hemp, Verna Huffman, Geraldine Tutwiler, and Eva Stephenson.
A private interment will take place in Keezletown Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
