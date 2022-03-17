Francis Price Houchens, 60, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home. Francis was born in Maryland on Sept. 27, 1961.
He was united in marriage to Delois Elaine (Knott) Houchens on June 30, 2006, who survives.
Francis is also survived by a stepdaughter, Belissa Hunt, of Harrisonburg; two stepsons, Donald Lambert III and wife, Tomi, of Mount Sidney and Robert Griffith Jr. and wife, Stephanie, of Swope. He is also survived by 18 stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Curtis and Mardene (Price) Houchens.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Summit Church Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Danny Herring officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johnson Funeral Service to offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
