Frank Howard Campbell, III, 87, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away November 21, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community after a prolonged illness. Born in Waynesboro on November 4, 1934, he was a child of the late Frank Howard, II and Elizabeth Graham Robson Campbell.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Army and received his degrees from the University of Virginia (MS, 1962) and Berea College (BA, 1958). He was employed with the Texas Oil Company for several years until he began a 30-year career as professor of geology and environmental science at James Madison University, from which he retired in 1997. One of his satisfactions during those teaching years was leading spelunking tours with his students. Howard was well known for his amiable personality, and as the expression goes, he never met a stranger. In later years he played the dulcimer and cultivated the arts of sueseki and wood carving. He remained interested in his Scottish heritage throughout his life.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cody Campbell, 91 of Sunnyside. Also surviving are a sister, Mary C. Hopper and her children Brian, David, Graham and Robson Hopper; cousins Randy Humphrey and Mark Robson, as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his older sister, Betty Ann Joiner.
A private memorial service will be conducted in early March; an interment will follow at Mossy Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
