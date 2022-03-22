Frank Joseph Campbell, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 26, 2022. He was born in Augusta County in 1936, and was a proud member of the Harrisonburg business community. His entrepreneurial spirit began at a young age when he sold electronics from the back of his car. He eventually opened his own business, invested in other properties, and was always willing to help other companies get started. In addition, he was a generous supporter of James Madison University. Frank was predeceased by his sister Doris Taylor, and his wife of 64 years, Betty, the love of his life. They met in their teens at the local swimming pool.
After Frank retired at age 50, the pair became snowbirds, living part of the year in Florida enjoying golf and relaxation. Now they are reunited. Frank is survived by his children Frank Campbell, Jr., Stacey Kirsch, and Beth Millwood, four grandchildren: Evan Campbell, Lindsay Delutis, Ryan Campbell and Kiersten Cannon, his great-grandson John Delutis IV, and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his celebration of life on Saturday, April 9, 3 p.m. in the park across the street from Port Republic United Methodist Church, 8525 Water St, Port Republic, VA 24471.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.