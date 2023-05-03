Frank Joseph Zeuner, 38, of Stanley, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
He was a truck driver by trade and was currently employed at the Walmart Distribution Center in Mount Crawford, Va. He had a great love of children and animals. His love for his family and the Lord was undeniable.
He is survived by his parents, Craig and Laurie Skaggs of Stanley and Frank Zeuner and fiancé, Brenda Pritchard, of Dayton, Va.; two sisters, Alisha Holland and husband, Robert, of Smithfield, N.C., and Jessica Zeuner-Housden and husband, Matt, of Luray, Va.; two brothers, Charles Zeuner of Stanley, Va. and Joseph Zeuner and wife, Elizabeth, of Grover, N.C., along with several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for Frank will be held in the near future.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Where Angels Play Foundation, honoring Nick Winum in Stanley, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.