Frank Junior Lindamood, 81, of Timberville, Va., died April 12, 2022, at Choice of Green County Nursing Home in Stanardsville.
He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Rockingham County to the late Charles David and Bertha Viola Smith Lindamood.
Frank was a warehouse manager at Riddleberger Brothers before retiring. He loved horse races.
On July 25, 1959, he married the former Janice Marie Aleshire, who preceded him in death Nov. 13, 2020.
Surviving are one son, Scott Lindamood and fiancé, Becky Taylor, of Timberville; one daughter, Carolyn Keister of Timberville; one brother, Jack Lindamood of Timberville; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and special family, Pablo and Elaine Cuevas of Harrisonburg.
Two brothers, Jim and Roger Lindamood, preceded him in death.
Burial will be private.
There will be no viewing or services at Grandle Funeral Home.
