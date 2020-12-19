Frank Marion Keyser Jr., 76, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
He was born on July 25, 1944, in Page County, and was a son of the late Frank Marion Keyser and Lucy Anna Viands Keyser.
Frank was a member of the Page United Methodist Church.
On July 9, 1965, he married Anita Mae Atkins Keyser, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Lynette Keyser of McGaheysville, Rebecca Bradley of Harrisonburg, and Lara Blosser and husband, Chad, of Elkton; a son, Frankie E. Keyser Sr. and companion, Denica Miller, of Luray; three sisters, Anna M. Mims and husband, Bobby, and Bonnie Sue Judd and husband, Kenny, all of Luray, and Mary Ellen Wood and husband, Larry, of Falls Church; eight grandchildren, Timothy Smelser and wife, Tiara, Tiffany Parker, Tyler Smelser and wife, Courtney, Frankie E. Keyser Jr., Chandler Bradley, Dillon Bradley, Trenton Blosser and Easton Blosser; five great-grandchildren, Lucas and Tinley Smelser, Emma Parker, Presley Ty Smelser and Kyleigh Elizabeth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Bradley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Beahm's Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page United Methodist Church or to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department.
