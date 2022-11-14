Frank Mitchell Stifler Sr., 91, of Timberville, and formerly of Bel Air, Md., died Nov. 13, 2022, peacefully at his home.
He was born March 24, 1931, in Harford Co., Md., to the late Thomas Edward and Clara Irene Hess Stifler.
Frank was a farmer while living in Virginia.
On May 12, 1951, he married the former Dorothy Winona Long, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Frank "Mitch" Stifler Jr. and wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Joshua Stifler, Heather Schultz and husband, Paul; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Schultz and Makenna Schultz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held in Bel Air, Md., and are entrusted to McComas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
