Frank N. Morris, 80, of Elkton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fishersville, Va. Mr. Morris was born April 10, 1940, in New Jersey, and was the son of the late George and Mabel Morris.
Mr. Morris retired from James Madison University where he was a supervisor. He was a member of Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Frank liked to watch on TV his favorite baseball team, the Yankees.
On Aug. 19, 1967, he married Marvella Williams, who survives. They enjoyed traveling and going to Canada in their early years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sisters, Barbara Trainer and Frances Verdecchio from New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Morris Jr., and sister, Gloria Poticher.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church, 2505 Blose Road in Elkton with Pastor Donald Leatherman officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery, East Spotswood Avenue in Elkton.
Friends and family are welcome to come to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Monday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sign the book and pay respects to Mr. Morris.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing will be enforced and attendees will be encouraged to wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827 or Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 194, Elkton, VA 22827 or Disabled Americans Veterans Association, 450 Waterman Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
