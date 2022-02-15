Frankie J. Turner, 76, of Luray, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. He was born May 27, 1945, in Stanley and was a son of the late Jacob W. Turner and Nora Corder Turner.
From humble beginnings, Frankie owned and operated the original Turner's Body Shop at 349 W. Main St., Luray, for more than 30 years. With good work and good workers, his reputation for quality always preceded him in the community and beyond. With his two hands and a drive to succeed, he became the very best at what he did.
On June 29, 1963, he married Arbutus Marie Good, who died Jan. 5, 2022.
He is survived by a son, Franklin Steven Turner and wife, Pamela, of Luray; a grandson, Franklin Grant Turner of Richmond; and a granddaughter, Hannah E. Turner of Virginia Beach. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Mary Turner Kite, Buford W. Turner, Edward J. Turner, Louis E. Turner, James W. Turner, Denver L. Turner and Wally D. Turner.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by Pastor Jason Powell.
