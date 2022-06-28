Franklin Brown Dove Jr., 89, of Timberville, Va., died June 26, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Center. He was born July 16, 1932, in Fulks Run to the late Franklin Brown Dove Sr. and Velma M. Crider Dove.
He was a heavy equipment operator for Bill Neff. He attended numerous churches in the area.
On June 1, 1955, he married the former Patsy Jean Sager, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Janet Clatterbuck and husband, Randy, of Keezletown; two sons, Gene Dove and wife, Judy, of Fulks Run and Jerry Dove and wife, Patricia, of Fulks Run; four grandchildren, Billie Jo Miller, Scott Clatterbuck, Timmy Clatterbuck, and Jeremy Southerly; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Sue Shirley of Berryville, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His granddaughter, Alicia Dove, preceded him in death.
His body was cremated. Services will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.