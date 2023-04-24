Franklin Delano Hartman Jr., 61, of McGaheysville, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Frank was born Sept. 8, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Franklin Delano Hartman Sr. and the late Rebecca Grace (Bland) Bible. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Don Bible, and stepmother, Margie Hartman.
Frank graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1979. On Aug. 6, 1982, he married the former Kimberly Nell Ray. Frank worked at RR Donnelly for about 25 years. He also owned his own Roofing Contracting Business for more than 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars and tinkering in his shop. He was a Ford man and had a passion for Mustangs.
Frank was a mentor to many and always willing to support and love others unconditionally. He never met a stranger and built many long-lasting relationships. Many were uplifted by Frank’s contagious laugh and refreshing sense of humor. He liked going to the beach with family for vacations, especially to Nags Head. Frank saw a great deal of value in family and always did his best to carry out traditions. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Matt Hartman (April) and Brooke Hartman; siblings, Michael Hartman (Tammy), Dedra Layman (Tim), Rick Bible, Donna Leckey (Column), Julie Bible, Diane Hall (Mike), and Kristy Hartman; grandchildren, Mia, Nick, Jossy, Kalika, and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, Rockingham, VA 22802. There will be a brief remembrance of Frank from 2:00-2:15 at the beginning of the celebration of life for those who would like to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the local Sentara RMH Hospice or to the local food bank of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
