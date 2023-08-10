Franklin Delmer Combs, also known as Frank, passed away July 25, 2023, at the age of 80 in Rockville, Md. He was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Bergton, Va. Frank had a long and dedicated career as a truck driver for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, serving for an impressive 43 years.
Frank will be deeply missed by his loved ones. He is survived by his partner, Norita Shipley, and his sisters, Loretta Foster, Mary Jane Hubbard, and Ethel Fitzwater. He is also survived by his stepmother, Goldie Combs, and his half siblings, Jean Ritchie, Frances Combs, Esther Custer, Alton Dove, Jack Dove, Jerry Dove, Dennis Combs, David Combs, and Gary Combs.
Frank was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Combs, Richard Combs, his half sister, Ellen Crider; his stepbrother, Marvin Dove and his mother, Dessie G. Dove Combs, and father, James Franklin Combs.
A memorial service and burial will be at the Dove Family Cemetery in Bergton, Va. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. This will be an opportunity for family and friends to come together to honor and remember Frank’s life.
Franklin Delmer Combs will be remembered for his dedication to his career and his love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.