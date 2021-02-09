Franklin E. Good Jr.
Franklin Ellsworth Good Jr., 91, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Feb. 7, 2021. Mr. Good was born May 29, 1929, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Franklin Ellsworth Sr. and Marie Bailey Good.
He was employed by Harrisonburg Electric Company for 37 years and was a lifetime member of Hose Company No. 4. He enjoyed camping with family and was a member of the Rockingham Travelers. He loved to hunt, fish and tell stories.
On Aug. 13, 1949, he married Charlotte Hasler Good, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Wayne Good and wife, Glenna, of Rockingham; siblings, Vernon Good and wife, Lucy, of Broadway, Evelyn Kenney of Orangeburg, S.C., and Loretta Frantz of Harrisonburg; and two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Good and Marshal Good.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Marty Good.
Pastors Don Guthrie and Steve Swartzendruber will conduct a graveside service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Bellaire at Stone Point and Legacy Hospice for the excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hose Company No. 4, 210 East Rock St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.