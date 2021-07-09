Franklin L. Brown
Franklin Lee Brown, 59, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Augusta Medical Center.
Surviving are his wife, Candy Brown; mother, Carolyn Cook Brown; and many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Leroy Brown.
At his request, the body was cremated and all services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
