Franklin Lee Gordon Sr.
Franklin Lee Gordon Sr., 50, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gordon was born Oct. 5, 1971, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Doris Gordon Via, who survives.
On Sept. 19, 2001, he married the love of his life, Emma Joe Dean Gordon, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Gordon.
Franklin was quiet, laid back, had a great sense of humor and was an avid Raiders Fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Franklin Gordon Jr.; daughter, Star Irene Gordon; grandson, Eli Peyton Joe Gordon, and a special cousin, Kay Katherman.
A private service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the home of Kay Katherman with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kay Katherman to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.