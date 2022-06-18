Franklin Lee Knight
Franklin Lee Knight, 77, of Luray, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Stanley by the Rev. Donnie Sherfey.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad or to the Fellowship Baptist Church.
Online condolences at TheBradleyFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.