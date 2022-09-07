Franklin Lee Runion Sr.
Franklin Lee Runion Sr., 81, of New Market, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, less than a mile from where he was born on June 22, 1941. He was the son of the late Leo Albert and Anna Mary Lloyd Runion.
On April 11, 1959, he married Barbara Irene Reynolds, who survives along with their son, Franklin Runion Jr. (Kathy); daughter, Anna Runion Rulifson (Alan); and his grandson, Lee Runion. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Peggy Cook Runion. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and Paul Runion.
Frank retired from Kennametal with over 30 years of service and was a founding member of the New Market Eagles. He was also a former member of the Mt. Jackson Moose. Frank loved fishing, especially with his grandson, going to shooting matches, playing pool, chess, cards, and horseshoes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
No services are planned at this time. Friends and family can sign the guestbook at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, Va., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, from 9-5.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Life Care Center in New Market as well as Sentara Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.