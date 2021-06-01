Franklin Newton Hoover, 65, of Singers Glen, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home. Franklin was born July 3, 1955, a son of the late Janet (Long) and Harry Lee Hoover.
He retired from RR Donnelley.
Franklin is survived by his friend and caregiver, Wanda Waggy of Mount Crawford; son, Chester Hinegardner of Singers Glen; sisters, Debbie Hartman of Harrisonburg, Darlene Long Williamson of Virginia, Melissa Hoover of South Carolina, Rebecca Dean of Pidgeon Forge, Tenn., and Audrey Force of Spring, Texas; brothers, Harry Eugene Hoover of Harrisonburg, Lee Price of Mathias, W.Va., and Michael Hoover of Georgia; and granddaughter, Piper Hinegardner.
He is also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hoover, and a sister, Pamela Hoover.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
