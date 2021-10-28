Franklin Walter Strickler, 95, of Luray, Va., died Oct. 27, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Va.
The family will receive friends at Bradley Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
