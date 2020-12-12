Fred Allen Rexrode, 93, a resident of the Bridgewater Retirement Community and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., went to his Heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Born in Deer Run, W.Va., Oct. 3, 1927, Fred was the youngest of seven children born to the late Glenn Washington Rexrode and Myra Elizabeth (Eye) Rexrode and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was a descendent of Zachariah Rexroad, the first Rexroad known to settle in Pendleton County.
Fred was married to the late Louise Carolyn Moyers Rexrode on Nov. 7, 1947, and was a devoted, loving husband for 72 years until her passing on Nov. 14, 2019. He graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1945, and then served in the US Army from 1945 to 1947. The majority of his adult life was spent working in the poultry industry. In 1988, he and Louise moved from Franklin to Bridgewater to be nearer to their sons and their grandchildren and became members of Bridgewater United Methodist Church. In November 2010, they moved into the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
He is survived by two sons, Charles (Chuck) Rexrode and his wife, Sue, of Bridgewater, and Fred (Rex) Rexrode, Jr. and his wife, Debi, of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Alison Hanifee and husband, Sean, Chad Rexrode and wife, Katie, Ashley Privette and husband, Michael, and Andrea Kiser and husband, Dustin, and six great-grandsons, Evan Hanifee, Brenan Hanifee, Ty Rexrode, Luke Rexrode, Luke Kiser, and Logan Privette.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Delton, Ervin, Virgil, Paul and his sisters, Neva Hedrick and Leafy Rexrode.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to sign the guest book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
