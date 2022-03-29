Fred D. Hilton
Fred D. Hilton, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., unexpectedly passed away on March 8, 2022, at the age of 79.
Fred was born on Jan. 28, 1943, and was raised in Wytheville, Va. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 51 years, Leta C. Cook, and his sister, Mary Geisler. He is survived by two sons, Brad Hilton of Mooresville, Ind., his wife, Elissa and children, Jacob, Kate and Beth; and Travis Hilton of Charlottesville, Va.
Fred and Leta met in 1967 when they both worked in the newsroom of The Roanoke Times, in Roanoke, Va. They were married in 1970 and moved to Harrisonburg, Va. in 1972, when Fred started a position as chief public relations officer at James Madison University (then Madison College). Under his direction, JMU’s public relations programs and publications won numerous regional and national awards from several professional organizations. Fred completed his career at JMU as the Director of the JMU Centennial Celebration. Fred’s career at JMU spanned 36 years, until he and his wife retired in 2009 and relocated to The Villages, Fla.
A kind friend, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Fred leaves us all with good memories. He will be terribly missed.
