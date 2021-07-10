Fred Ellsworth Eberly
Fred Ellsworth Eberly, 76, died at VMRC, Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born on Oct. 22, 1944, to Marion and Reba (Rhodes) Eberly. On May 15, 1964, he married Karen Heatwole Eberly.
Fred graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1963 and from Eastern Mennonite University (then EMC) in 1969. He served his Alternative Service in Boston, Massachusetts, where he worked as director of the Pulmonary Research Laboratory at Harvard’s Peter Bent Brigham, and also worked at Tufts New England Medical. He also did graduate studies at Northeastern University in Boston.
When Fred returned to the Shenandoah Valley, he worked as Director of Respiratory/Pulmonary Department at then RMH. In 1981, he became a partner and general manager of Excel Steel Works, Inc. for 31 years, where he was a “Master HVAC” consultant.
Fred was a long-time member of Lindale Mennonite Church, where he served in various capacities. Always active in the community, Fred was a member of both Rotary and Ruritan Clubs. He served on numerous Boards including the Rockingham County School Board, the Virginia School Board Association, WVPT (public radio), and Massanutten Vocational Technical School. In 2007, Fred was elected to the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, where he served until 2018, when he resigned due to his failing health.
A Rockingham County native, some of Fred’s happiest moments were spent on his tractor checking his Angus cattle on a small farm north of Harrisonburg. Fred will be sorely missed by all those who knew him as a man with an ever-present smile, in spite of his afflictions.
In addition to his wife, Karen Heatwole Eberly, he is survived by his daughter, Melissa Joy Eberly; brothers, Robert Eberly (Elaine) and Marion “Buddy” Eberly (Karen); sisters, Ava Griffin and Mandell Shank; sister-in-law, Rebecca Eberly; stepsisters, Carolyn S. Early (Richard) and Joan S. Hollen (John), and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his sister, Lelia Eberly Deputy; brother, William Eberly; brothers-in-law, Ronald Deputy, Ralph Griffin, and Hensel Shank, and stepmother, Mildred Shull Eberly.
A viewing is planned for July 11, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 208 S. Main Street, Bridgewater, Va. Masks are recommended for anyone not vaccinated.
A graveside service is planned for Monday, July 12, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Dayton Cemetery, Bowman Road, Dayton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Virginia Mennonite Missions, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
