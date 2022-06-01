Fred Eugene Miller, 72, husband of Mildred “Millie” Miller, of Ardmore Street, Verona, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Miller was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 30, 1949, a son of the late Earl T. Miller and Elsie M. Miller.
Fred was employed with Cline Energy as a truck driver, a career he truly enjoyed. He also loved hunting, fishing, and cooking out.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Miller.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 33 years, are a son, Tony Scott Miller and his fiancé, Rosa, of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Sherri Birdwell and her husband, Matt, of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Donnie Miller and his wife, Brenda, of Broadway and Ralph Miller and his wife, Pam, of Harrisonburg; three grandchildren, Briar Miller and his wife, Alissa, Megan Demascas and her husband, Josh, and Calab Birdwell and his fiancé, Bethany; three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Chaplain Matthew Atlee.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
