Fred Knight, 79, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020,at his home. Fred was born June 6, 1941 in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Barney and Minnie Moubray Knight.
He worked as a farm hand. He loved to be outside, hunt and his dog named “Scooter.”
Surviving are two brothers, Roger Knight and Johnny (Mary Ann) Knight, both of Rockingham; three sisters, Judy Stroop of Dayton, Julie (Larry) Wilburn of Hinton and Linda (Charles) Shoemaker of Hinton; and two sisters-in-law, Marian Knight and Evelyn Knight.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by three brothers, Litwood, Jessie and Bobby Knight and a brother-in-law, Johnny Morral.
The Rev. J.B. Shoemaker will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Clinton Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are suggested.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book may do so on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
