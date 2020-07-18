Fred Richard Miller, 90, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Edinburg, Virginia, on Nov. 27, 1929, the son of the late Hugh Miller and Beulah Guess Miller.
He was involved with the Shenandoah County Fair for 55 years, loved the New Market Rebels, the Washington Nationals Baseball Team and horseracing. Fred never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Fred was preceded by his wife, Eunice Bowman Miller; four brothers, Raymond, Clarence, Glenwood, and Carl; and a sister, Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Miller of Mount Jackson; a special nephew, Ronnie Armentrout and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Valley Funeral service from 6 to 9 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mount Jackson Cemetery at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Zirk officiating. Online Condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
