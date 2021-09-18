Freddie Lee Dallas
Freddie Lee Dallas, 75, of Luray, died on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1945, in Stanley, and was a son of the late Levi Dallas and Edith Mae Turner Dallas.
His wife, Crystal Louise Leggett Dallas, died on Dec. 15, 2020.
He is survived by a son, Robert Dallas of Luray; six sisters, Juanita Breeden and Phyllis Meadows, both of Elkton, Deborah Marcus of McGaheysville, Yvonne “Bonnie” May of Stanley, and Dixie Presgraves and Rosemary Presgraves, both of Luray; two brothers, Jeffrey and Randolph Dallas, both of Luray; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Good, Diana Dallas and Joyce Whiteside.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Josh Parlett, with visitation prior to the service, from noon to 2 p.m.
